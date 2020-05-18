MUSIC NEWS: Harry Styles releases official music video for ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Posted by: KS95 May 18, 2020 56 Views

Today (May 18), Harry Styles released the official music video for his song, “Watermelon Sugar” and in a world of no touching … it’s a heavy reminder of days gone by!

Although it was filmed before quarantine, the video begins with, “this video is dedicated to touching” and the release date.

Watch the video below:

BONUS: Check out this fans immediate reaction to the video.

