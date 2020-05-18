MUSIC NEWS: Harry Styles releases official music video for ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Today (May 18), Harry Styles released the official music video for his song, “Watermelon Sugar” and in a world of no touching … it’s a heavy reminder of days gone by!
Although it was filmed before quarantine, the video begins with, “this video is dedicated to touching” and the release date.
Watch the video below:
BONUS: Check out this fans immediate reaction to the video.
Can someone touch me the way @Harry_Styles touched that watermelon #WatermelonSugar pic.twitter.com/rJSPkIXgIy
— ☀️🖤🌗Star🌓🖤☀️ (@queen_bbygirl_) May 18, 2020