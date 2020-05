MUSIC NEWS: Jonas Brothers release two new singles, ‘X’ featuring Karol G and ‘Five More Minutes’

The Jonas Brothers officially released two new songs, “X” featuring Colombian singer Karol G and “Five More Minutes!”

Last month, the Jonas Brothers helped participate in John Krasinski’s virtual prom for his online show, Some Good News, where the group performed a socially distanced version of “Sucker.” The band was also scheduled to kickoff their Las Vegas residency at Park MGM in April, but they were forced to cancel due to coronavirus concerns.

Listen to both new songs below: