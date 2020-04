MUSIC NEWS: Kelly Clarkson releases ASL version of her new single, ‘I Dare You’

A couple weeks ago, Kelly Clarkson released her newest single, “I Dare You,” an anthem prompting fans to set aside their differences and unite in the name of love!

And while Clarkson, recorded the single in five additional languages with the help of international recording artists, at the time there wasn’t an ASL version available.

That all changed this week when Clarkson released a special ASL version in collaboration with Deaf West Theatre!

Watch the new video below: