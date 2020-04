Where are all the Kelly Clarkson fans? This week, the singer released an official lyric video for her emotional ballad, I Dare You!

The song is essentially a call to action, prompting fans to set aside their differences and unite in the name of love, an important message during these crazy times. And to help make the message global, Clarkson also recorded the single in five additional languages with the help of international recording artists.

Listen to the song below: