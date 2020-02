MUSIC NEWS: Lady Gaga releases official song and video, ‘Stupid Love’

Earlier this week, Lady Gaga released two teaser videos for her upcoming single and music video, ‘Stupid Love!’

At midnight today (February 28), Gaga released the combo on YouTube … and it’s very Gaga. Bright colors, bold looks, and just a touch of huh.

FUN FACT: The whole video was allegedly shot on an iPhone 11. #ShotOniPhone

Watch the video below: