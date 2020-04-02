MUSIC NEWS: Lindsay Lohan is releasing a new song? Listen to a clip of ‘Back To Me’

You all remember Lindsay Lohan, right? She was this sweet and innocent young Disney channel star that lost her way? That Lindsay Lohan.

Remember when she had an album? Well she’s back and releasing new music. This week the posted a clip of her newest single, “Back To Me” coming out tomorrow, April 3rd.

Listen to the clip below:

The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go. Living in the now. “Back To Me” is out on Friday! Pre-save here: https://t.co/eRV4hwJdGF pic.twitter.com/isU8BbHIeH — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) April 1, 2020

BONUS: Here are couple classic Lindsay Lohan songs to help jog your memory.

“Rumors”



“Confessions Of A Broken Heart”

