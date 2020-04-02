MUSIC NEWS: Lindsay Lohan is releasing a new song? Listen to a clip of ‘Back To Me’
(Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

MUSIC NEWS: Lindsay Lohan is releasing a new song? Listen to a clip of ‘Back To Me’

Posted by: KS95 April 2, 2020 27 Views

You all remember Lindsay Lohan, right? She was this sweet and innocent young Disney channel star that lost her way? That Lindsay Lohan.

Remember when she had an album? Well she’s back and releasing new music. This week the posted a clip of her newest single, “Back To Me” coming out tomorrow, April 3rd.

Listen to the clip below:

BONUS: Here are couple classic Lindsay Lohan songs to help jog your memory.

“Rumors”

“Confessions Of A Broken Heart”

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only