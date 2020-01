MUSIC NEWS: Meghan Trainer releases official music video for her new song, ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ (ft. Nicki Minaj)

This morning (January 31), Meghan Trainer released an official music video for her new song, ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ featuring Nicki Minaj.

Today also marks the release of the American singer-songwriter’s third studio album, Treat Myself which was initially scheduled for August 31, 2018 but was ultimately delayed.

Watch and listen to the new song below: