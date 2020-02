Are you a fan of Niall Horan? Because we like him over here at KS95! Earlier today (February 7), Niall Horan released a music video for his new song, “No Judgement.”

The song comes from his upcoming sophomore album, Heartbreak Weather which is scheduled for release March 13! Horan also has an extensive tour to help launch the new album kicking off April 20th in Nashville, TN.

Watch and listen below: