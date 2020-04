Earlier today (April 21), Niall Horan released an official lyric video for his song, “Black And White” on YouTube!

The track is off of his most recent album, Heartbreak Weather, and shares some behind-the-scenes video from working on the record, as well as footage from photoshoots and concert events … but unfortunately, the video is not “black and white” as we may or may not have assumed. Haha.

Watch and listen below: