MUSIC NEWS: OneRepublic ‘Better Days’ music video features fan-footage from quarantine

Let’s be honest, this coronavirus pandemic kinda sucks, but it’s important to remember that there are definitely better days ahead! During this whole debacle, OneRepublic wrote and recorded a song about everything while social distancing in quarantine. And for the official music video, the band crowdsourced footage from fans as they show what life has been like for them while in quarantine.

Fans from near and far sent footage of themselves staying at home, and OneRepublic collected the videos to use in the video. “Better Days” also shows images of empty streets in major cities like New York and Los Angeles, news reports covering the pandemic, and encouraging messages of support for all of the first responders on the frontlines of COVID-19.

This pandemic sucks. Quarantine sucks. But if anything, it’s taught us all how creative and innovative we can be as a society.

Watch the video below:

