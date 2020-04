MUSIC NEWS: Sam Smith and Demi Lovato release official music video for new song, ‘I’m Ready’

Last week, Sam Smith and Demi Lovato did their part to fill the quarantine void by releasing a new single, I’m Ready!

Smith has described “I’m Ready,” which dropped April 16, as “2020 ABBA.” The song’s thumping bass line and empowering lyrics have the feel of a dance-pop classic meeting a motivational anthem of sorts.

Watch and listen below:



BONUS: Writer and director Jake Wilson staged a “toy version” of their music video with Hercules playing Sam Smith and Storm playing Demi Lovato!