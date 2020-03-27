MUSIC NEWS: Selena Gomez released a ‘Dance Again’ performance video for charity

MUSIC NEWS: Selena Gomez released a ‘Dance Again’ performance video for charity

Posted by: KS95 March 27, 2020 2 Views

This week, Selena Gomez released a performance video of her song, ‘Dance Again’ to help raise money for charity. Yes, that seems strange … a music video raising money for charity? Yes.

In the description of her video, Gomez pledged that a portion of the proceeds from any “Dance Again” merchandise will go to benefitting the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a charitable foundation created by The Recording Academy®.

We’re facing a time when every dollar counts, so while we assume Gomez could afford to maybe donate a little more … we are still proud to know she’s even trying!

Watch the video below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only