Selena Gomez releases an official music video for her song, 'Boyfriend'

Today (April 10), Selena Gomez released an official video for her new song, Boyfriend.

As a fan of the ABC series, The Bachelor, Gomez gives a nod to the series but with a darker fairy tale twist. The video features Gomez dressing up and going on a string of dates with potential boyfriends, but with each date there’s a sneaky twist.

