This is not a drill! The Dixie Chicks are back with a new song and video after nearly 15 years.

Earlier today (March 4), the Dixie Chicks released the title track to their upcoming 2020 album, ‘Gaslighter’ for the world to enjoy. With a debut date scheduled for May 1, 2020 … we’re excited to see what other songs trickle out before the official release.

Watch and listen below: