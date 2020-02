It’s been nearly 10 years since the original Pussycat Dolls disbanded, but during the X Factor: Celebrity finale the group performed a medley of their previous hit songs “Buttons,” “When I Grow Up,” “Don’t Cha” and a brand new song, “React!”

That was nearly two months ago, but the wait is over, we finally have the newest single from the group … and it’s a bop!

Watch the music video below: