Music notes: Ariana Grande, Jack Harlow, Charlie Puth, Elton John and Christina Aguilera

Ariana Grande has gone blond! The singer showed off her golden locks on Instagram and cheekily titled it “New earrings.” Ariana is playing Glinda in the upcoming movie adaption of the Wicked Broadway musical, so chances are that is why she lightened up her hair.

Jack Harlow is pulling double duty on Saturday Night Live and the teaser for the forthcoming episode has finally arrived. In it, the cast mistakes Jack’s lavish outfit for a Halloween costume — like a sexy yeti or Macklemore. “Guys, it’s just my outfit,” a wounded Harlow sighs before revealing he’s dressed as Meryl Streep.

If you need cheering up, just watch Charlie Puth play with a bunch of puppies during his interview with BuzzFeed Celeb. Charlie got into a “silly mood” by continually scooping up the puppies and snuggling them as he answered questions about his music, fanbase and personal tastes.

It’s been 20 years since Christina Aguilera released Stripped, and she threw it back to 2002 by recreating the now-iconic look she debuted during that music era. Fans freaked over the TikTok video, which sees Xtina rocking that signature bleach-blond and black hair and dramatic makeup.

Speaking of Stripped, Christina also released a new merchandise drop celebrating the standout album. Fans can now get their hands on a matching sweat set, graphics paying homage to the 2002 album and more. The new collection is available to buy on the official Christina store.

Elton John sweetly shouted out the marching bands from University of Iowa and Ohio State University for performing his music together when their respective football teams went head to head. Sir Elton retweeted the video of their joint performance and lauded, “Thank you, @tbdbitl and @hawkeyeband! What an incredible dedication with so much creativity!”

