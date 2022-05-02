Music notes: Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Maluma and more

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ariana Grande posted the spiritual successor of her “Thank u, next” music video — a commercial for her r.e.m. beauty that has her further channeling Mean Girls. The singer shared a TikTok of her celebrating her newest collection coming to Ulta, so she recited the infamous scene where Amanda Seyfried fakes being sick.

Lizzo has no idea how Beyoncé obtained a never-before-seen baby photo of her, which the “Single Ladies” singer used to celebrate her 34th birthday. “Beyoncé?! Where u get this pic?? I ain’t seen this since I was born,” Lizzo tweeted, along with a sobbing emoji. Bey has yet to reveal her secrets.

Marry Me star Maluma welcomed Madonna on stage when performing in Medellín, Colombia. NME reports the two duetted on her 2000 hit, “Music,” and on their collaborative track, “Medellín,” which was on her Madame X album. Madge shared a carousel of photos of the event to her Instagram.

Justin Bieber added a pre-July 4th show to his Justice World Tour, where he’ll take over Los Angeles, California’s Kia Forum. The July 3 concert will close out his North American tour leg before he jumps across the pond to perform in Europe. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.

﻿Lady Gaga﻿ shared snaps of her and ﻿Tom Cruise﻿ sharing cheek kisses after he attended her Jazz & Piano Vegas residency. “Thank you for coming to the show last night,” she captioned the sweet pictures. “I love you my friend.” Gaga sings the track “Hold My Hand” for Tom’s upcoming ﻿Top Gun: Maverick﻿ movie.

﻿Dua Lipa﻿ is the newest face of Truly hard seltzer, and promoted their new variety pack that drops May 15, which offers “tropical and blissful” flavors. Dua told USA Today she first tried hard seltzer in the U.S. because it’s not popular in England.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.