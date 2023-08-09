Music notes: Ariana Grande, Rihanna and more

Ariana Grande’s alleged new boyfriend, her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, has landed a new Broadway role. He’s set to appear in a new production of Spamalot. Performances begin October 31, with the official opening night taking place November 16, at Broadway’s St. James Theatre.

In the latest Taylor Swift audience update, a source tells People that Meghan Markle was in attendance at Taylor’s SoFi Stadium show in Los Angeles Tuesday night. Prince Harry reportedly did not join his wife because he’s overseas.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty maternity collection has officially dropped. The pregnant singer modeled one of the nursing bras while breastfeeding her 1-year-old son, RZA. “Not ur mama’s maternity bras…designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA,” Savage X Fenty captioned the photos. Rihanna is currently expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

Lady Gaga is launching a new Haus Labs product. The singer announced the Triclone Skin Tech Concealer will be debuting at Sephora on September 7. She describes it as, “A revolutionary hydrating, clean concealer that does more than cover. In 31 shades, with 20+ skincare ingredients.”

