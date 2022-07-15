Music notes: Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Avril Lavigne and more

Ariana Grande﻿ shared an Instagram Story of herself with bleached blonde hair, which might be for her role as Glinda in the movie version of Broadway musical Wicked. She’s currently rehearsing for the film.

Ed Sheeran can turn anything into music, including a sprinkler system. Taking to TikTok, he duetted a video of a timed water hose and sang”Shape of You” to the beat. “This record was actually made on a farm,” he joked.

After a rocky start, The Weeknd‘s stadium tour is in full swing. Sharing photos from his concert in Philadelphia, he raved, “We finally did it. thank you for helping me ring in the tour. last night was emotional for all of us.” He also shared what his show entails, such as crazy background images and special effects.

Avril Lavigne has a pool that’s big enough to surf on, according to her Instagram Story, which shows fiancé Mod Sun jumping on a board and skimming across the water. Avril also revealed she’s ready for Halloween, which is a little over 100 days away: She’s painted both her nails and toes black and orange.

Some fans have accused Gwen Stefani of cultural appropriation for wearing a Jamaican flag-themed dress and her hair in dreadlocks in Sean Paul‘s “Light My Fire” music video, reportsPage Six. Gwen has not responded to the backlash.

Lizzo says she was put on this Earth to spread “love” in a manner that makes people want to fight for themselves. “This is revolutionary self-love. This is radical self-love,” she told fans in a video shared to Instagram. “This is fighting for your rights. That is self-love.”

﻿Kelsey, the wife of late Wanted member ﻿Tom Parker, marked their fourth wedding anniversary with a heartbreaking message. She wrote, “Most people wish to have their wedding day again, I’d settle for a hug.” Tom died of an inoperable brain tumor in March.

