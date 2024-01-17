Music notes: Ariana Grande, Timbaland and more

Thank you, next. Ariana Grande has sold her Hollywood Hills home to Bad Bunny. Records reveal that the house was sold off-market for $8.3 million. It’s significantly less than the $8.9 million she spent on it in early 2021. The super-private home is invisible from public roads. It has a long, gated driveway and great views over Sunset Strip in West Hollywood.

Timbaland will be honored as a 2024 inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. While he’s had five top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 as an artist, he competed for this honor as a nonperforming songwriter. The prestigious honor will be given at the 2024 Induction and Awards Gala on June 13 in New York City.

Dua Lipa has announced the theme for the special 100th issue of her Service95 newsletter. “I can’t quite believe we’re here – it doesn’t seem that long ago since we were busy behind the scenes dreaming up Issue 001 of this newsletter back in February 2022,” Dua said on Instagram. “To celebrate this milestone, we interviewed a group of very special people – all over 100 years old – to share their wisdom with us.”

