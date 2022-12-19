Music notes: Ava Max, Kevin Jonas, Adele, John Mayer and Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Ava Max released the official artwork for her postponed Diamonds & Dancefloors album, which arrives January 27. The new album cover features Ava, who is wearing a diamond bikini, lying down on a shimmering surface. The album was pushed back from its October release date after it leaked online.

Danielle and ﻿Kevin Jonas ﻿celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. The oldest of the ﻿Jonas Brothers ﻿shared a picture montage of their anniversary celebration soundtracked to Barbara Acklin‘s “Am I the Same Girl” and wrote, “13 years with my best friend feels like a blink of an eye! I love you @daniellejonas happy 13 year anniversary!!”

Is Adele really coming out with her own lingerie line? ﻿The Sun thinks so and reports the singer is also plotting a perfume, jewelry and clothing line under the trademark “1, 2, Free.” Apparently when filing to trademark the name under her firm Melted Stone, she listed items like “articles of underclothing,” as well as watches, luggage and more.

John Mayer thanked fans for making “You’re Gonna Live Forever In Me” his most-streamed song. He took to Instagram to share an acoustic performance of the 2017 single and shouted out his Indonesian fans for blowing up the song.

How much money does the Trans-Siberian Orchestra make around the holidays? Billboard says they make roughly $60 million within the seven weeks of their annual holiday blitz. At the end of November this year, TSO made $15.6 million after selling 223,000 tickets. Overall, they have sold more than 13.5 million tickets during their career, which amounts to $684.2 million in sales.

