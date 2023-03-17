Music notes: Avril Lavigne, Taylor Swift, Louis Tomlinson, the Jonas Brothers and more

Mod Sun﻿’s fans are not happy Avril Lavigne﻿ reportedly broke their engagement to date rapper ﻿Tyga﻿. Page Six reports the crowd at Mod’s recent concert began chanting “F*** Tyga” after ﻿Travie McCoy of Gym Class Heroes started it. ﻿

Taylor Swift put her crafting skills to work when creating a special backstage pass for her dad, Scott Swift. She shared the handmade work to her Instagram Story and joked, “Made my dad’s tour credential. We are a small family business.” The pass reads “D.O.H.,” which means “dad of headliner.”

﻿Liam Payne﻿ saluted ﻿Louis Tomlinson﻿ on the premiere of his documentary, All These Voices﻿﻿. “I’m so thankful to have you in my life mate I feel so lucky and I know you know this but you were part of a small group of people that literally saved my life, you dragged me out of something so dark I’ve never shared it but your approach is something I admire and aspire to so I can one day do the same,” he wrote in part.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off the City Concert Series on Today, performing at Rockefeller Plaza.

﻿Pitbull﻿ celebrated his ﻿Ne-Yo collab﻿ “Time of Our Lives” hitting 1 billion Spotify streams. “Another billion another blessing,” he wrote. “Everyday above ground is a great day.”

﻿Britney Spears﻿ shared a photo of herself when she was 13 and revealed she “used to make music videos with my friends at their house.” She wrote on Instagram, “We never had a real guy to play our love interest so we used our imaginations… Antonio Banderas was always my love interest and the video was the worst thing I have ever seen in my entire life.”

﻿Calvin Harris ﻿brings a framed picture of “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” rocker ﻿Rod Stewart ﻿to every gig, he told BBC Radio 2. He said the photo is like “having someone just cheering you on in the corner.”

