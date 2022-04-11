Music notes: Bebe Rexha, BTS, Lady Gaga and more

ABC/Randy Holmes

BTS‘ RM let fans know they aren’t offended by what their haters say. “Hating is their freedom, and they have their right to hate, but if it was me, I’d rather just talk with my friends in some cafe where I can forget about it rather than tweeting about it or some interview,” he told the crowds in Vegas, reports Billboard. “Let the haters hate, let the lovers love.”

Lady Gaga might be making the soundtrack for Tom Cruise‘s Top Gun: Maverick. A fan stumbled upon a purported movie poster that credits Gaga in the “music by” section and he shared the video to his Twitter. Her name is sandwiched between composers Harold Faltermeyer and Hans Zimmer. The poster has not been verified.

Joe Jonas is teaming with Peloton for its new YouTube series ﻿On the Leaderboard with Peloton. The 10-minute episode will feature Joe exercising on a treadmill along with an instructor while being interviewed via rapid-fire questions.

Ed Sheeran continued to celebrate his “Shape of You” court victory by playing pool with the patrons at a Birmingham bar, reports the Daily Mail. The locals say Ed was “really laid back” and acted like “a gentleman.”

Bebe Rexha has some fond memories of Katy Perry, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I opened for her in Brazil and that was an insane experience. She was so kind, and she, like, took me on tour. She took me and my whole squad out to dinner. We went to an amazing steak restaurant, and I thought it was so sweet.”

Sam Smith confirmed he’s working on new music, sharing a black and white photo of him in the recording studio. No other teasers were provided.

Shawn Mendes has released the acoustic version of “When You’re Gone,” which you can listen to now.

