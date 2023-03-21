Music notes: Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and more

Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar are among the many headliners for Lollapalooza. The lineup was announced Tuesday. Other headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, The 1975 and more. A ticket pre-sale begins this Thursday, March 23, at 10 a.m. CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Lollapalooza.com.

Ed Sheeran confirmed his newborn daughter’s name is, in fact, Jupiter, after welcoming his second daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn eight months ago. Although rumors swirled about the child’s name after her birth, Ed officially confirmed the name in his new Rolling Stone cover story.

Taylor Swift made good on a promise she made to a young fan five years ago. Isabella McCune was 8 when she suffered burns over 65 percent of her body and missed Taylor’s Reputation Tour. Taylor visited her at the hospital back then and promised to make it up to her. Isabella, now 13, was surprised with tickets to the Eras Tour. She told ABC15 she’s touched Taylor and her team remembered her.

Nick Lachey was ordered to go through anger management and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after being charged with assault and battery of a member of the paparazzi back in March 2022, Page Six reports. Alleged victim Jody Santos told the Daily Mail if Nick doesn’t satisfy these requirements, he can get arrested.

Jennifer Lopez posed in the nude for her new JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve shoe line and shared the sizzling images to her Instagram. Jennifer’s hair is styled in long pigtails, which strategically cover any naughty bits in the snaps.

Speaking of style, Justin Timberlake is modeling for luxury brand Louis Vuitton for its new “Creating Infinity” campaign. Billboard reports the campaign is in collaboration with contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama.

