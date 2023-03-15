Music notes: BLACKPINK, BTS, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and more

BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo shared a visualizer for her upcoming debut solo album, ME, on Wednesday, and it’s already been viewed millions of times. The album arrives March 31.

BTS‘ Jimin previewed his upcoming debut solo album, as well — FACE arrives March 24. He posted the teaser for “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” which sees intense choreography as he sings the song’s title.

Sabrina Carpenter is rumored to be dating Shawn Mendes, and fans think he’s wearing her birthstone. Sabrina was born in May, so her birthstone is an emerald. Shawn wore a nearly $1,000 David Yurman Roman Amulet to an Oscar after-party — but the necklace’s green stone is malachite. He’s also worn the necklace since 2019. Page Six says it hasn’t been confirmed they’re dating … yet.

Bad Bunny was on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and sang songs by Ariana Grande and Harry Styles, as well as his own hits. He tried belting out Ari’s “Break Free” and sang along to Harry’s “As It Was.” Bad Bunny is a rapper and appears to have a lower singing register, so he gets an “A” for effort.

Speaking of Harry, he’s apparently a very good boss. His tour photographer, ﻿Lloyd Wakefield﻿, told ﻿British Vogue﻿, “[Harry] is one of the better bosses I’ve had.” Wakefield added of how he’s able to take such dynamic tour photos, “He’s interacting with me as he’s performing. We’re just bantering. I think that’s important. If it was a bit stiff, then I don’t think the outcome of the images would be what they are.”

﻿Lizzo﻿ is headlining 2023 Splendour in the Grass in New South Wales, Australia. The full lineup was not announced, but The Guardian reveals the event was canceled last year due to bad luck, like inclement weather and transportation chaos. The festival runs July 21 to July 23.







Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.