Music notes: Blackpink, Shawn Mendes, Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Ellie Goulding and Joe Jonas

Blackpink is the first music group to score 75 million subscribers on YouTube, confirms Billboard. The “Ice Cream” singers bested Justin Bieber for the most-subscribed artist in September 2021 and have been adding followers like crazy ever since.

Shawn Mendes felt nostalgic on Wednesday and recreated the cover of his album Illuminate, which he released six years ago. “Back in time,” he captioned the post. Illuminate came out September 23, 2016.

﻿Britney Spears﻿ “loves” her new home, a source tells ﻿People﻿. “She wanted a fresh start with Sam. It’s been very important to her to have a home that she picked up without having to ask for approval from [dad Jamie Spears],” the source dished. The singer spent $22 million on her new Calabasas mansion. The insider also added Britney “still can’t believe she is married… And loves calling Sam [Asghari] her husband.”

Will Taylor Swift finally get her first Academy Award nod? Her new song “Carolina,” which is for the movie Where the Crawdads Sing, is garnering serious Oscar buzz. Billboard points out she wasn’t nominated for The Hunger Games‘ “Safe and Sound” or 50 Shades of Grey‘s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” We don’t talk about Cats …

Ellie Goulding says she has new music coming out “next month” and, on Twitter, said she has “a little gift coming this week.” She has since changed her profile image to a yellow circle, which fans believe is a hint of what her next album will be called.

Joe Jonas launched his line of fizzy sangria, Ohza. Joe told Forbes, “It is the first canned ‘sparkling’ sangria on the market, so I’m looking forward to getting it out there.” He hopes to take on those spiked seltzers that are uber popular right now. The sangria is made from Joe’s own “secret recipe.”

