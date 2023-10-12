Music notes: Britney Spears, Doja Cat and more

Britney Spears enjoyed a night out in NYC with Maluma and J Balvin on Wednesday. According to Page Six, she arrived at Zero Bond for a late-night sushi dinner, and the two Latin superstars invited her to join their table. “Everyone was in good spirits,” an insider said. “Britney was all smiles and so happy to be back in New York for the first time in a while.” Maluma shared a photo from the evening on Instagram.

Doja Cat is the latest star to sit down for a spicy interview on the web series Hot Ones. As she chowed down on progressively spicier wings, she revealed the reason she changed the title of her album from Hellmouth to Scarlet and explained why she likes shaving her head.

Selena Gomez, Sephora employee? The singer got behind the counter at a Sephora store this week for a Rare Beauty fundraiser in honor of World Mental Health Day October 10. Fans got video of Selena checking out customers.

If you’ve been tracking Traylor’s every move, reports say that Taylor Swift will be at Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos Thursday. Stay tuned!

After wiping her socials, Dua Lipa seems to be tiptoeing into her new era. She’s posted a photo of herself with her hair dyed red and the caption, “miss me?” If you follow the link in her Instagram Story, you’re taken to her website, where a message reads, “Sign up for…” followed by the flashing words “joy, optimism, fun, energy, passion and happiness.” When you click on that, those words stop flashing and stop on “energy,” and the message says, “Sign up for energy.” Could this be the name of a new single?

