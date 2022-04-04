Music notes: Britney Spears, Lil Nas X, Glass Animals and more

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Britney Spears﻿ confirmed she’s writing a memoir, announcing on Instagram, “I’m writing a book at the moment and it’s actually healing and therapeutic.” While she said it’s “hard” revisiting bad memories of the conservatorship, she vowed, “I’m here to remind people what NOT TO DO like my family did to me so we can be better people for the next generation.” A title and release date are forthcoming.

Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” is again number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for a fifth week. In third is Latto‘s “Big Energy,” who is primed to take the crown thanks to her remix with Mariah Carey.

Speaking of Mariah, she claims she has a documentary in the works. She recently spoke on Stationhead, but was not ready to reveal all the details.

Despite their global fame, South Korea’s Ambassador to Great Britain said BTS is not exempt from military service, TMZ reports. Men between ages 18 and 28 must serve for at least 18 months. No time frame for BTS was given.

Lil Nas X was nominated for five Grammys but didn’t win a single one — so he sang about it. He joked how being shut out “hurt my feelings.”

Ed Sheeran‘s “Bad Habits” scored a billion views on Spotify, becoming his 10th song to do so. “I’m super, super grateful,” he gushed when sharing the good news on TikTok.

﻿Sam Smith ﻿is reportedly working on “dancey” new music, reports ﻿The Sun﻿. An insider claimed Sam has a new song called “Love Me More,” that is due out soon.

Shawn Mendes added 13 new dates for his North American Wonder World Tour! Ticket presales begin Wednesday.

Speaking of tours, Halsey also added some new dates to their tour, announcing they’re going to Idaho and Arkansas. Tickets go on sale Friday.

