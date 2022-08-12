Music notes: Britney Spears, Niall Horan, Kesha, Ava Max, Zedd and more

﻿Britney Spears﻿’ ex-husband ﻿Jason Alexander﻿ — who infamously broke into her house during her wedding –pleaded no contest to aggravated trespassing and battery. Rolling Stone reports a plea deal allowed for the felony stalking charges to be dropped. Alexander will serve 128 days in jail.

﻿Niall Horan﻿ is a proud fan of ﻿Harry Styles﻿’ music and says his “favorite song at the moment” is “As It Was,” reports Billboard. He said the #1 hit is a “great song.”

Kesha﻿ celebrated the fifth anniversary of her ﻿Rainbow ﻿album. “This was a moment in my life that was so f***ing scary. Everything was changing and I had to take a leap of faith. Who I was before was irrelevant and who I was becoming was a stranger to me and to all of you,” she penned on TikTok, thanking her fans for always being by her side.

Ava Max teased more of her upcoming album Diamonds & Dancefloors — sharing some glam photos of her in a ’90s-inspired purple tank and low-rise jeans. “turning tears to diamonds,” she captioned the post, leading fans to believe it’s for her upcoming single “Million Dollar Baby.”

Speaking of new music, Zedd released “an exclusive preview of my upcoming single” on Instagram — but he didn’t reveal its title or release date. He just played a second of the new song.

Jessica Biel shared some throwback photos of her, husband Justin Timberlake and the NSYNC boys, as well as Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore. Justin, who is sporting ultra-curly hair, is posing with bandmates Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick.

If you suspected TikTok is helping songs go viral, you are correct. Billboard reports influencers are helping determine what songs race up the charts — and the songs’ labels are even paying influencers, alternatively called “music curators,” to recommend the tracks to their followers.

