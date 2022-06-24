Music Notes: Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake & more

Ever find an old pair of jeans in your closet and try them on just to see if they’ll fit? Britney Spears did just that and showed off the results on Instagram. The singer, who just moved into a new house, posted a video of herself wearing the low-rise pants and wrote, “Went to the old house yesterday to finish packing and look what I found … these adorable white jeans … no lie I think it’s been 20 years since I wore white jeans and they actually fit!”

Taylor Swift approves of her BFF Selena Gomez using her music on TikTok. Selena is promoting the latest drop from her Rare Beauty cosmetics line with a TikTok that’s set to Taylor’s hit “The Man.” As captured by PopBase, Taylor responded in the comments, “It’s giving CEO it’s giving gorgeousness it’s giving friends forever.”

New dad Post Malone has launched a new line of merchandise for his younger fans called PostyCo Kids. The tees, hoodies, tote bags and caps — and even a onesie — are decorated with an anime version of the star’s tattooed face.

Justin Timberlake traded his khakis for Louis Vuitton on Thursday as he and wife Jessica Biel hit up the luxury brand’s outdoor runway show in Paris. Both Justin and Jessica sported LV head to toe. Justin shared their looks on Instagram, adding a caption honoring late Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh.

Evan Rachel Wood is portraying Madonna in the upcoming biopic of “Weird Al” Yankovic. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday, she proved that not only can she talk exactly like early ’80s Madonna, but she can sing just like her as well, belting out a note-perfect rendition of “Material Girl.” She also did perfect imitations of Alanis Morissette and Janis Joplin.

Meghan Trainor knows she’s an oversharer — remember that side-by-side toilets Story? — but when it comes to who inspired her new single, she’s keeping her mouth shut. “Bad for Me” is about a family member she had to cut ties with, but as she tells People, “This one is personal because there’s someone else involved. And usually I tell every detail, and this one, I want to keep that private for their sake. I don’t want my fans going and finding them. So it’s weird to walk on eggshells.”

