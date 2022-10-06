Music notes: Britney Spears, Zedd, Lizzo, Louis Tomlinson, Post Malone and more

After Britney Spears‘ mother, Lynne, publicly begged for forgiveness on Instagram, Britney responded Wednesday. “Mom take your apology and go f*** yourself,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. She added, “I pray you all burn in hell” for what her family allegedly did to her during the conservatorship.

﻿Zedd﻿ ﻿﻿previewed his upcoming Sunday concert, which celebrates the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Clarity﻿. He’ll perform the album in its entirety, accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra, and shared a teaser of rehearsals for the Sunday night show.

﻿Lizzo﻿ has joined the world of ﻿Beat Saber﻿, with the game releasing an exclusive music pack for the Meta Quest 2 headset. The expansion features nine Lizzo hits — including “Good As Hell,” “Juice” and “About Damn Time.” It retails for $11.99.

Louis Tomlinson is rumored to have been in the crowd at Harry Styles‘ show in Austin on September 28, according to United Kingdom radio station Capital FM. This has obviously sent One Direction fans into overdrive, although it wouldn’t be the only one of Harry’s former bandmates to support him at a live show. Niall Horan was there for his Wembley show in June.

﻿Post Malone ﻿has some new ink and it pays tribute to his kid. Billboard ﻿reports he had his daughter’s initials, DDP, tattooed on his face. The big, bold letters are on the singer’s left temple. Post hired artist ﻿Chad Rowe to do the tattoo; he later shared a photo of it to his Instagram.

The Weeknd released a new trailer for his upcoming HBO show The Idol and it leaves little to the imagination. The trailer features actress Lily-Rose Depp as an aspiring singer that’s wearing barely-there clothes as she gets entangled in The Weeknd’s sordid world.

﻿Robin Thicke ﻿paid tribute to his late father, ﻿Alan Thicke﻿, by emotionally singing the ﻿Growing Pains ﻿theme on ﻿The Masked Singer﻿ ﻿﻿Wednesday night.

