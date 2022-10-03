Music notes: Bruno Mars, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Selena Gomez, Halsey, Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran

Bruno Mars celebrated having six RIAA-certified Diamond songs: “Just The Way You Are,” “Uptown Funk,” “Grenade,” “When I Was Your Man,” “That’s What I Like” and, now, “Locked Out Of Heaven.” He wrote on Instagram, “News like this for some reason makes me wanna climb on top a mountain and scream ‘STOP PLAYIN WIT ME!'” He also teased, “To Be Continued…”

Lizzo announced on Instagram she’s touring the United Kingdom and Europe in 2023. She’ll take her Special Tour across the pond starting February 17. The trek will span 15 days before wrapping up March 15 in London’s O2 Arena. Tickets go on sale October 7 on her official website.

Lil Nas X didn’t meet former President Barack Obama in 2014 and told fans the photo of the two hanging out in the Oval Office is fake. He jokingly tweeted, “someone photoshopped me into this image, i was not actually with obama. not sure who did this, sorry for any confusion.”

Selena Gomez unveiled the fully revamped WonderMind platform. “The mental health website you’ve always wanted is finally here,” she announced on her Instagram Story.

Kelsea Ballerini cleared the air on the Country Heat Weekly podcast about new song “Doin’ My Best,” which fans think shades Halsey. Kelsea said the song addresses her struggles with befriending other singers and learning not to mix business. Kelsea sings about “befriending a pop star” and regretting doing a song with them because they don’t talk anymore. Kelsea and Halsey collaborated in 2018 on “The Other Girl.”

Harry Styles stumped for gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke during his Austin show by putting a campaign sticker on his guitar, reports KVUE.

Ed Sheeran will be on The Late Show on Thursday, October 13 for what is being teased as “a very special performance.”

