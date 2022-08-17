Music notes: BTS, Britney Spears, AJR, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Ava Max and more

BTS has 70 million followers on YouTube and has officially surpassed Justin Bieber as YouTube’s second-most-followed music act. Their K-pop counterparts BLACKPINK boast the most subscribers with 76.5 million.

Britney Spears‘ ex-husband Jason Alexander — the same guy who crashed her wedding — faces two felony counts for allegedly stealing and pawning off a woman’s diamond and sapphire tennis bracelet, reports TMZ. The alleged incident happened in 2016, when he was staying at the woman’s house in Napa.

AJR will perform at this year’s Sound of Hope event, put on by cancer research and treatment organization City of Hope. The event is scheduled for September 16 in New York City. The annual event raises funds to develop new treatments for cancer and diabetes.

Lizzo flexed her impersonation skills on TikTok and mimicked Harry Styles and Doja Cat — albeit poorly — to celebrate them topping the Apple charts. “About Damn Time” is #3, but she wants her fans to listen to “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” to make that song climb.

﻿Demi Lovato﻿’s mystery man has been revealed. The “Anyone” hitmaker is dating ﻿Jute$﻿﻿﻿, reports Page Six. The two hit up LAVO in NYC and packed on the PDA.

Ava Max has gone from platinum blond to cherry red and to black in the span of a few months — and now she’s gone caramel. She debuted her new ‘do on Instagram and captioned it, “locked and loaded.”

“Victoria’s Secret” singer Jax teamed up with JoJo Siwa to surprise the little girl she babysits on her birthday. The sweet video starts with Chelsea wishing for a birthday shoutout before JoJo barges into the room with a cake.

﻿Daya﻿ announced a new EP, called ﻿In Between Dreams — out September 16 — and released the dreamy new single “Her.” The EP is available to presave.

