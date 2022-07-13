Music notes: BTS, Charlie Puth, Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Joe Jonas and Camila Cabello

﻿﻿﻿﻿BTS teamed up with Casetify for a new “Permission to Dance”-inspired line that channels the song’s lyrics and music video, reports Rolling Stone. The new offering, their fifth collaboration overall, covers Magsafe products, Apple AirTag holders, phone cases, Apple Watch straps and more.

Speaking of BTS, Charlie Puth‘s “Left and Right” music video featuring Jung Kook has amassed over 100 million YouTube views in a little over two weeks.

﻿Halsey﻿ has a mullet. They revealed their new, shaggy blond look Wednesday, writing, “Return of my mullet. and the nineties-vibes-only red and blue makeup combo.”

According to tabloids,﻿ Ed Sheeran﻿’s 2-month-old daughter is named ﻿Jupiter﻿.﻿ The Sun﻿ spoke to a source who said the couple chose Jupiter because it means “brave and bold.” The source adds, “Ed and Cherry loved the name both in terms of what it stands for and its uniqueness.”

Lady Gaga is the latest celeb hit by a crazy rumor. The Sun reports she’s hired security guards to protect the “priceless Versace costumes” she’ll wear on her Chromatica Ball tour. Yes, bodyguards for a bunch of clothes. The tour kicks off this weekend in Germany.

Joe Jonas shared a new look at his upcoming movie Devotion, where he plays a Navy pilot during the Korean War. The true story is about Officer Jesse Brown, the first African-American aviator to finish the Navy’s flight training program. Joe plays aviator Marty Goode. Devotion flies into theaters this November.

Camila Cabello revealed her dog Tarzan is a stage-five clinger. In a series of Instagram Stories, she shows the pup getting all up in her business. “Love u crazy boy @tarzandadog. pls leave me alone now tho I love u and love how clingy u are but I’m tired,” she wrote. “I need some space. (JK i don’t I love it u sweet dumb baby.”

