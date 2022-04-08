Music notes: BTS, Doja Cat, Britney Spears and more

ABC

Apparently those working the Grammy Awards were super nervous that BTS was going to miss the show, Rolling Stone‘s Music Now podcast reports. Producers Ben Winston and Raj Kapoor feared that BTS would pull out — saying things were “very tense” because Jungkook and J-Hope had recently tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, both singers tested negative before Sunday night’s show and were able to make it. But that isn’t the end of the group’s health woes — Jin had apparently hurt his finger before the Grammys performance and the injury will limit his performance abilities at their upcoming Las Vegas shows, Big Hit Music shared on Weverse Friday.

(NOTE LANGUAGE) We now know what happened inside the bathroom Doja Cat was in when she won the Best Pop/Duo Performance Grammy. Artist Japanese Breakfast told Pitchfork, “Some woman came in and was like, ‘Doja Cat! Doja Cat! Doja Cat!’ And all of sudden she was, like, yanking her by the wrists past me, and her skirt flew up and she flashed her a** to everyone running in to go and accept her award.” Doja’s breathless acceptance speech has gone viral.

Camila Cabello takes over Saturday Night Live this weekend as its musical guest, and she teamed with host Jake Gyllenhaal and SNL star Bowen Yang for a promo teasing what fans can expect on the show. The three joked about how to incorrectly pronounce their names, discussed Easter candy and talked about getting paid.

Fans of Britney Spears think she quietly shaded her mom, Lynne, in her latest Instagram post. The two are battling it out in court over who is responsible for paying Lynne’s over $660,000 in attorney fees. On Friday, Britney shared an infographic that reads, “Don’t let anyone treat you like free salsa. You are guacamole baby. You. Are. Guacamole.” She then said in the caption, “Stay away from people who tell you you’re free salsa.”

Don’t forget, Ava Max is a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race tonight. The episode, titled “Catwalk,” airs at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.