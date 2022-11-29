Music notes: BTS, Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI, Dua Lipa, Adele and Stephen Sanchez

BTS﻿’ ﻿Suga﻿ teased his new talk show Suchwita﻿. A teaser trailer features Suga hanging out with bandmate ﻿RM﻿﻿ and declaring, “Suchwita… time to drink with Suga.” It appears the show is about Suga inviting friends to share drinks and chat. The show premieres December 5 at 10 p.m. Korean time.

Speaking of BTS, the group celebrated the fifth anniversary of its Love Myself campaign, which launched in 2017 with UNICEF. Billboard reports the charity aims to help children and teens who were exposed to violence, providing tools so they may have a better life. The campaign has raised over $3.4 million, and the #BTSLoveMyself hashtag has been used over 15 million times.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s “Stay” was Apple Music’s biggest song of 2022. Other songs making this year’s top 10 were Harry Styles﻿﻿’ “As It Was,” Adele﻿’s “Easy on Me,”﻿ Glass Animals﻿’ “Heat Waves,” Jack Harlow‘s “First Class,” GAYLE‘s “abcdefu” and “Cold Heart” by Elton John and Dua Lipa.

Speaking of Dua, more than 200,000 fans attended her final Future Nostalgia tour concert in Tirana, Albania, on Monday, reports Pop Base. The free concert coincided with Albania’s 110th anniversary of independence and Dua being granted Albanian citizenship.

Adele isn’t a fan of filters. Entertainment Tonight shared a fan’s video of Adele reacting to her digitally enhanced features. “Oh my god, what have you done to my face?” Adele remarked. “Whoa girl, get that filter off my face. That’s so weird!… Why do you use filters like that? We don’t look like that, darling.”

TikTok star Stephen Sanchez announced his 2023 headlining tour, which kicks off February 3 in Dallas. Tickets for the 27-date tour go on sale Friday, December 2, at 10 a.m. local venue time on his official website, which also maps out the tour’s complete schedule.

