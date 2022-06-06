Music notes: BTS, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and more

BTS teased the Proof Live event on Monday in celebration of their forthcoming album, which arrives this Friday. The live event is set for Monday, June 13, at 8 a.m. ET. Not much else is known about the event, as BTS only shared a poster that also teased a “special guest” for the event.

Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna in Stranger Things, revealed to ET Canada the unlikely song that would save him from his villainous character. “If I’m being cheeky and fun, it would be Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party In The USA,'” he laughed.

Ed Sheeran is taking a break from performing after the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Metro reports he told BBC Radio 1, “I’m going back [to daddy duties] after this” and that he’s “going to have a curry.” Ed, who just welcomed his second child, will resume his tour in July.

Everything is cool between Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift, who dated in 2009. He modified the “Much Better” lyrics that reference Taylor to “I got a rep for breaking hearts/ Now I’m cool with superstars/And all the tears on her guitar,” according to fan videos taken at the Jonas Brothers‘ Vegas residency.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk‘s 2016 hit “I Feel It Coming” has hit over 1 billion views on YouTube and is now The Weeknd’s fourth song to cross the milestone, joining “Starboy,” “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills.”

You heard of stealing your boyfriend’s hoodie — but what about his pants? Hailey Bieber stole Justin Bieber‘s baggy pants and joked about it on her Instagram. She paired them with a crop top and running shoes.

Sam Smith teamed up with Cat Burns for her viral hit “Go.” The stripped-down version is now available to stream.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.