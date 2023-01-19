Music notes: BTS, Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi, Selena Gomez and Cardi B

﻿BTS‘ collab with Samsonite was a hit and Rolling Stone reports their “Butter”-inspired luggage set has completely sold out. The set, which started at $45 and priced items as high as $315, featured various suitcases, carry-on bags, totes and more.

Speaking of BTS, Jin revealed he’s finishing basic training in the South Korean military. Billboard reports the singer shared a photo of himself in uniform on the app Weverse and told fans he is “having a good time.” Jin just started mandatory military service in the country, which will last 18 months.

﻿Miley Cyrus﻿ ﻿﻿received a nod of approval from ﻿Gloria Gaynor﻿﻿. The disco queen agreed with fans who compared Miley’s new song, “Flowers,” to “I Will Survive.” She wrote on Instagram, “Your new song carries the torch of empowerment and encourages everyone to find strength in themselves to persevere and thrive. Well done Miley!”

Lewis Capaldi﻿ has a pair of underwear to go with that padded bra a concertgoer chucked at him a few days ago. He revealed a different fan threw granny panties at him with “Call for fun time, big boy” written on them. Of course, the audience goaded Lewis into wearing them. “Tour keeps getting sexier,” he captioned a video.

Looks like Selena Gomez ﻿﻿is never going back to short hair. She shared a throwback photo showing her and friend Connar Franklin with chop cuts and lamented, “Remember when we thought we looked SO good with short hair.” Connar wrote back, “This was a phase for sure.”

Remember “WAP”? Cardi B revealed on The Jason Lee Show that she didn’t submit it for a possible Grammy nod out of fear of the potential backlash. “The internet got me even afraid of winning,” she noted. She’s since learned from that, saying, “I need to stop letting the internet control my life.”

