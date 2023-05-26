Music notes: Camila and Shawn, Miley Cyrus and more

More fuel to the fire that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are indeed a couple again: Camila was spotted leaving Shawn’s New York City apartment on Thursday. The two were previously seen holding hands while out and about in the city.

On the latest episode of the YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, host Amelia Dimoldenberg goes on a date with all three Jonas Brothers – but watch to the end to see who she actually leaves with.

Ever wondered what’s in Miley Cyrus’ bag? British Vogue got her to spill the contents for an “In the Bag” video. Miley covers the latest issue of the magazine.

Survivor superfan Sia continued her tradition of gifting the contestants who didn’t win. She surprised season 44’s third-place contestant, Carolyn Wiger, with $100,000, and fourth- and fifth-place contestants, Carson Garrett and Lauren Harpe, with $15,000 each.

