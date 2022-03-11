Music notes: Camila Cabello, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Cardi B

Courtesy of Madame Tussauds Orlando

Camila Cabello ﻿teased her forthcoming album ﻿Familia ﻿on Friday by sharing some handwritten notes and photos fashioned in a scrapbook-style booklet. “Sneak peek of the FAMILIA journal,” she wrote on Instagram and shared snippets of some never-before-seen photos and notes. Familia is due out April 8.

Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty lingerie line is valued at at least $3 billion, says Bloomberg. Apparently, Rih is considering making an initial public offering (IPO) for her company, meaning fans could potentially buy stock in her Fenty franchise in the future. Her representatives declined to comment on the report.

﻿Ariana Grande﻿’s fans are saying “thank u” to Madame Tussauds for unveiling its new Ari wax figure that, shockingly, looks just like the Grammy winner — engagement ring, tattoos and all. This is the third revision of the statue, according to a press release. Fans can start checking it out at Florida’s Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Orlando.

Post Malone‘s sale of his Bugatti is going less than smoothly because it’s the center of a lawsuit. KUTV reports that a man agreed to buy the all-white 2019 Bugatti Chiron Coupe for $3.5 million, but his all-cash offer was bumped when a higher offer came in. The man claims he signed a sales contract prior to that other offer coming in, which he says fell through, so now he’s suing the car broker, who he claims is not returning his calls.

﻿Cardi B lambasted her young fans who think it’s okay to disrespect their teachers. Sharing a video of middle schoolers throwing a chair at and hurting their teacher, which she called “disgusting,” she tweeted, “I went to school wit a lot of gangstas and no matter what they never put their hands on a teacher…Kids this is not respected, not cool, not funny, not tough, not gangsta.”

