Music notes: Camilla Cabello, Macklemore, Jennifer Lopez and more

Camila Cabello is joining Late Late Show host James Corden on his “Carpool Karaoke” bit tonight and, to tease her upcoming appearance, she used a popular TikTok filter that supposedly finds your celebrity doppelgänger. So, who is Camila’s? It’s none other than Britney Spears, whom she channeled just last week when wearing an all-denim number at a recent performance. She also imitated the “Toxic” singer’s sultry voice in the “Carpool Karaoke” preview clip, and her impression was spot-on.

Would you let strangers on Instagram pick out your date night outfit? Jennifer Lopez did and she looked amazing. The “On the Floor” singer shared several potential images on her Instagram story and told fans to vote for their favorite — and they settled on a gorgeous jade green dress and matching strappy heels. “About last night,” Jennifer captioned the look, and thanked fans for voting.

Macklemore teamed with retired NFL star Marshawn Lynch to invest in the Seattle Kraken, the National Hockey League’s 32nd franchise. According to a press release, the “Thrift Shop” rapper said, “I have so much love for our city. The Seattle teams that we root for bring our community together and unify the people…I was a kid sneaking into the nosebleeds who made it to the owners’ suite…and we just getting started.” The Seattle Kraken are currently playing their inaugural season.

Sam Smith teased a new song on Instagram on Sunday. The ballad features Sam’s signature mellifluous vocals accompanied by a piano. They captioned the sneak peek “Soon,” but declined to reveal more about the mysterious project. Sam has been teasing their next music era, but has remained coy on details.

