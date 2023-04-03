Music notes: ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ Ariana Grande and more

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is coming back for more episodes this summer. A new trailer revealed that new episodes kick off June 23, featuring Avril Lavigne and Yungblud, and Alanis Morissette and model/actress Cara Delevingne. Other pairings include former Glee castmates Lea Michele and Darren Criss, Community co-stars Alison Brie and Danny Pudi, and Cedric the Entertainer and Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Ariana Grande is gushing about her time filming the Wicked movie. The singer, who’s playing Glinda in the movie-musical, posted a lengthy message on Instagram Monday in honor of reaching the halfway point in shooting. “i am so grateful, i don’t know what to do or say… to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one… to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed,” she wrote in part. “I don’t want it to end. so while i am still here, present, now, i just wanted to….exclaim my tremendous [gratitude] ! and allow my heart to overflow.”

Lizzo is gearing up for season 2 of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The singer has opened up a casting call for the show’s new season, according to Variety. She’s also extended her first-look deal with Amazon Studios, which she signed in 2020. Though Amazon hasn’t officially confirmed a season 2, the first season of Big Grrrls, which aired on Prime Video, picked up three Emmys for outstanding competition program, reality directing and reality editing.

