Music notes: Charli XCX, Ariana Grande and more

Charli XCX is engaged to The 1975 drummer George Daniel. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 28, Charli shared a batch of photos featuring her and Daniel embracing, as well a picture of an engagement ring in its box. In the caption, she wrote, “charli xcx and george daniel f****** for life!!!”

We’ve had Ariana Grande‘s “Santa Tell Me” for almost a decade. The pop star celebrated the nine-year anniversary of her Christmas song over on TikTok. Ari posted a clip filled with bloopers from the track’s music video shoot from back in 2014. “tis the season!” she captioned the video, alongside hearts and a face emoji shedding a single tear. “almost ten years ago.”

The music video for Dove Cameron‘s “Sand” is here. The single is from the first volume of her two-part debut album, Alchemical: Volume 1, which releases December 1. On a molten lava-covered landscape, Dove plays the piano as she sings the haunted ballad. She is later joined by a dancer, who holds her close as they perform together.

It appears Travis Kelce bought Taylor Swift a custom basketball jersey from his alma mater, the University of Cincinnati. This news comes from Nancy Ross, a sewing operator at Koch Sporting Goods. She posted the jersey to her Facebook page. “Well today I received the order for [Travis] Kelce,” her caption read. “UC Jorden [sic] men’s basketball jerseys sets for him and his brother and two friends, and of course his girl.” Taylor’s jersey is emblazoned with her lucky number 13, of course.

Dua Lipa is returning to The Tonight Show. The Grammy winner will sit down with Jimmy Fallon for the Monday, December 4, show.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.