Music notes: Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Ellie Goulding, JVKE, Miley Cyrus and Niall Horan

Demi Lovato‘s boyfriend knows how to make them feel loved first thing in the morning — by sticking adorable Post-it messages on their mirror. The latest love note from Jutes read, “Baby, you are perfect” with a heart drawn at the end. “@Jutesmusic leaves the sweetest post it’s [sic] for me,” Demi said on their Instagram Story.

Lil Nas X has a brand new toy, which is “a cool yoyo,” and showed it off on their Instagram Story. Lil Nas shared a video of him testing out his yo-yo while listening to Justin Timberlake‘s “Mirrors.”

Ellie Goulding shared her reaction to a factoid shared by Norwegian artist Aurora, whose vocals are heard throughout Frozen 2. Aurora says, “Brushing your teeth is the only time you clean your skeleton.” Ellie, who is brushing her teeth, appears surprised by the realization.

JVKE is thrilled to see ice skaters performing to “Golden Hour.” He shared a TikTok of South Korean skater Cha Jun-hwan‘s routine to the breakout song with the caption, “[I love you] world. thank you for making this song what it is.”

Miley Cyrus is “forever grateful” that her new song “Flowers” has gone to #1 across multiple countries. “Thankful that Flowers is Number 1 around the world. This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast self love I wish for each of you,” she celebrated on Instagram.

﻿Niall Horan﻿ launched heavenwontbethesame.com and is teasing new music. The website leads to a graphic of a flickering candle in front a window. Fans also noticed the website tab reads “NH3 Loading…,” which could mean he’s about to release his third studio album, following 2020’s Heartbreak Weather.

