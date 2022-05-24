Music notes: Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift and more

Demi Lovato confirmed the lead single off their new album is called “Skin of My Teeth.” The exchange happened after a fan tweeted, “Skin of My Teeth is the lead [single] according to the streets” and another demanded to know “what street” they were talking about. Demi responded, “My Street.”

Lil Nas X has been reunited with his son — kinda. The singer shared a photo of a plush Elmo toy buckled into the passenger seat on his Instagram Story and wrote, “They lost my old elmo in london so i want everyone to welcome my new son elmo jr. he’s coming to work with me today.”

﻿Sam Smith is flexing their vocals to bring a cartoon character to life. Deadline reports the “Love Me More” singer is joining the cast of Amazon Studios’ ﻿The Hospital﻿, about alien surgeons, which stars ﻿Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and ﻿Kieran Culkin﻿. Sam voices the character Dr. Azel.

﻿Lin-Manuel Miranda﻿ will receive the National Music Publishers’ Association’s Songwriter Icon Award, says Billboard. The songwriter will be the first theatrically focused recipient. Previous winners include Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys and Pharrell.

Speaking of Taylor … is she heading to ﻿Grey’s Anatomy﻿? We know she named her cat ﻿Meredith﻿ after the drama series’ main character, and fans are convinced she will make a cameo in the upcoming 400th episode, titled “Out for Blood,” because the IMDb page allegedly listed her among in the cast. She has since been removed. We’ll find out if Tay will make her long-awaited debut when the episode drops this Thursday.

﻿Lance Bass﻿ says his twins are “NEVER getting a pony” because ﻿Alexander﻿ and ﻿Violet﻿ were caught wearing “I love ﻿Backstreet Boys“ ﻿onesies. “BUSTED,” the NSYNC singer captioned the Instagram snap. “Looks like the twins have picked a side.” He later admitted, “I guess I was asking for it after naming [my son] after AJ McLean.”

