Music notes: Demi Lovato, PSY, GAYLE, Britney Spears and more

Demi Lovato‘s seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, has surpassed over a billion Spotify streams. This is Demi’s fourth album to accomplish this feat. The singer reacted on their Instagram Story, “Y’all are the best.”

Even PSY is jumping on the ’80s trend. He dropped his newest music video, which features Korean singer Hwa Sa and is soundtracked to a funky, ’80s dance beat. Nostalgic sounds have made a major comeback in recent years, as seen in The Weeknd‘s After Hours album or practically everything Silk Sonic does.

GAYLE shared a stripped-down version of her song “kiddie pool,” where she is accompanied by a cello and violin. Fans are fawning over her raw vocals and are begging her to release more acoustic versions of her songs.

﻿Drew Barrymore ﻿is leaving the door open for ﻿Britney Spears﻿ to join her daytime talk show. This happened after Britney called the ﻿Charlie’s Angels﻿ actress one of the most beautiful people she met. Drew told Variety she hopes to host an “openhearted” conversation with the “Toxic” singer one day, adding, “There’s not a ton of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines and fought our way back.”

If you’re in New York City, you can check out Camila Cabello‘s new pop up store. Camila is repping Victoria’s Secret first bilingual campaign for their Bombshell fragrance and a celebratory pop up store is up and running “on The High Line” through May 9, she announced on Instagram.

DNCE is heading to Washington, D.C. to celebrate Pride. The “Dancing Feet” singers will headline the Capital Pride Concert on June 12, reports Metro Weekly. This marks the first time since the start of the pandemic the nation’s capitol has hosted the event.

