Music notes: Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles

Demi Lovato honored the late Leslie Jordan on their Instagram Story, writing, “My sweet Leslie .. Your smile and personality lit up the room when I met you. I’m so glad we remained friends after meeting not long ago.. we had more plans but our time was cut short. You will be so dearly missed by so many. I’m so honored to call you a friend. I love you sweet angel.” Jordan died Monday in a car crash. He was 67.

Selena Gomez teased new music on Monday, writing on Instagram, “‘My Mind & Me,’ my new song from the upcoming film on @AppleTVPlus, is out November 3rd.” The single arrives at 8 a.m. ET and can be pre-saved now.

Speaking of new music, Taylor Swift is ready to release another music video off her Midnights album. She announced on Instagram that her “Bejeweled” music video pays homage to Cinderella — since midnight does play a huge role in the fable. “This video is wild, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path,” she teased. She also warned, “Look out for some dazzling cameos!”

Taylor is also in some hot water for another music video of hers. Fans are saying the scene in her “Anti-Hero” music video where she stands on a scale that reads “FAT” is fatphobic. ET Canada reports the issue fans have is that Taylor is very slender and views being fat as a negative. Meanwhile, other fans pointed out Taylor struggled with an eating disorder and was lampooned for gaining weight during her Reputation era.

Need a quick and easy Halloween costume? Vogue recommends dressing up as Harry Styles either during his Better Homes & Gardens shoot or his promotion of Don’t Worry Darling.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.