Music notes: Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor and Ava Max

Doja Cat underwent breast reduction surgery and tweeted she is now a size 32C. She also said she’s spent at least four days recovering from surgery. She also revealed she had liposuction on her thighs, but assured fans she’s “healing really fast.”

That said, fans think Doja also confirmed the title of her next album. She tweeted “#hellmouth” shortly after deleting a tweet claiming “DC4 has a title now.” She’s since changed her Twitter name to “Hellmouth.”

Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff are teaming up to write and produce new music for the movie Mother Mary. Deadline reports The Green Knight‘s Daniel Hart will produce the film’s score. Mother Mary is being billed as an “epic pop melodrama” that follows star Anne Hathaway as a musician and her relationship with a fashion designer played by Michaela Coel.

Katy Perry is under fire for a joke she made on American Idol. Contestant Sarah Beth, who is 25, revealed herself to be a mother of three and joked, “If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m going to pass out.” Katy quipped, “Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much.” Sarah Beth later took to TikTok and said Katy’s comment “wasn’t super kind.”

Meghan Trainor might already be thinking of remixing her new song “Mother” after rapper King Kitty contributed a new verse that had Meghan shook. The singer duetted Kitty’s take and wrote in all capital letters, “I wanna listen to this everyday.” It’s unknown if this will result in a new collab.

﻿Ava Max﻿ will perform at the Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles Saturday, March 25. She said in a statement, “HRC’s important work to help create an inclusive and safe world for the LGBTQ+ community is inspiring, and I am honored to support this organization.”

