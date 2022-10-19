Music notes: Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, BTS, Christina Aguilera, Avril Lavigne and more

Doja Cat‘s “Vegas,” from ELVIS, is #1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart. It’s the first solo soundtrack song to top that chart since Justin Timberlake‘s 2016 hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from Trolls. Doja has the most #1s on that chart of any artist this decade, according to her record label.

If you missed Ed Sheeran on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, you can catch his television debut of “Celestial” on YouTube now. The track will appear in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet games.

Taylor Swift is reminding fans the midterm elections are fast approaching. “It’s time to vote early,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “There are only 20 midnights until the 2022 United States Midterm Elections.”

BTS can still perform while undergoing mandatory service in the South Korean military, reports Korea Times. The defense ministry said BTS can participate in “national” events, saying it’s in the interest of the “public good.”

Christina Aguilera‘s Stripped album is officially RIAA-certified five-times Platinum. “Dirrty,” the album’s lead single, is Platinum, “Fighter” is twice Platinum and “Beautiful” is twice Platinum.

Avril Lavigne teased a new song by posting the lyrics, “Staring at the pavement alone. Wishing I was on my way home to you. All the shops in London are closed. I don’t know where to go from here” on Instagram.

David Guetta celebrated his seventh #1 on the U.K. charts — his Bebe Rexha collab “I’m Good (Blue)” — and shared a mashup of all his #1s on Instagram.

Pinterest is teaming up with Silk Sonic, Ed Sheeran and more to allow its users to pin songs and create a royalty-free music library. The app is working with Warner Music Group, Warner Chappell Music, Merlin and BMG so that users can add their favorite songs to their Idea Pins.

