Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Bebe Rexha and more

Ed Sheeran is marking the release of his album Autumn Variations with a limited guitar drop. Made through his brand Sheeran Guitars, this new guitar is only available through the autumn season. Featuring an “Autumn Leaves” inspired Spanish Cedar fingerboard inlay and an acorn bridge inlay design, the Autumn Variations guitar will cost you $1,232.95.

They’re good, and they’re feeling alright. David Guetta and Bebe Rexha will perform at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, where they’re also finalists in three categories. They’ll sing their hits “I’m Good (Blue)” and “One In A Million” during the reimagined awards show, which will roll out across the BBMAs and Billboard social accounts on November 19.

Nelly Furtado will host the Juno Awards in 2024. The 10-time Juno Award winner will also perform during the ceremony, which is set for Sunday, March 24, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.